EP can challenge bigger provinces, Abrahams says

Hockey coach believes players have what it takes to go for gold in Gqeberha tournament

Premium By Amir Chetty -

Eastern Province men’s hockey coach Michael Abrahams is confident his players have what it takes to overcome the challenge of stronger competitors when they kick off their U21 interprovincial campaign in Gqeberha on Monday.



Abrahams and his charges, who are pooled alongside Southern Gauteng, Western Province and Free State, will aim to use the home crowd to boost their chances as they go in pursuit of a gold medal...