Cillie High to host rugby, netball festival

Twelve schools to do battle in Easter tournament

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Cillie High School will host the FNB Rugby and Netball Festival in Gqeberha over the Easter weekend.



The tournament, supported by EP Rugby, will see a total of 12 high schools from around Nelson Mandela Bay battling it out to be crowned champions of their respective sporting codes...