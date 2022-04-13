×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Cillie High to host rugby, netball festival

Twelve schools to do battle in Easter tournament

Premium
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
13 April 2022

Cillie High School will host the FNB Rugby and Netball Festival in Gqeberha over the Easter weekend.

The tournament, supported by EP Rugby, will see a total of 12 high schools from around Nelson Mandela Bay battling it out to be crowned champions of their respective sporting codes...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read