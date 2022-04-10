Proteas assume full control at St George’s

The Proteas took three wickets shortly before the close as they tightened their grip on the second Betway Test against Bangladesh at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Set 412 for victory, the visitors still need 386 more runs to win the match and have two days in which to do so, but the Tigers ended the day precariously placed on 27 for three.

The hosts, who dismissed their opponents for 217 shortly after lunch, declared on 176 for six, leaving Bangladesh what would be a record-breaking run chase at St George’s Park.

When stumps were drawn, captain Mominul Haque was not out on five off 22, while Mushfiqur Rahim was yet to face a delivery.

The hosts lost three wickets late on, when Mahmudul Hasan Joy (0) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (7) fell to the bowling of Keshav Maharaj inside the first five overs of their second innings.

Simon Harmer then dismissed opener Tamim Iqbal, caught by Wiaan Mulder at slip for 13 with what proved to be the final ball of the day.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam led the Bangladesh fightback by taking three wickets in the Proteas’ second innings.

SA went to tea on 84 for two with a lead of 320 after a 60-run opening stand between Elgar and Erwee.

Captain Dean Elgar (26 off 29) was bowled trying a reverse sweep before Keegan Petersen (14 off 25) was trapped leg before wicket, the review being upheld by umpire Allahudien Palekar before the tea break, both wickets going to Taijul.

Sarel Erwee (41 off 66) chipped Khaled Ahmed straight to captain Mominul Haque when play resumed, leaving the home side on 90 for three.

Ryan Rickelton was next to go for 12, caught by captain Mominul Haque off Taijul at short mid-on before Temba Bavuma (30 off 56) was trapped leg before wicket by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, his review turned down by umpire Allahudien Palekar, with SA on 154 for five.

Mulder (6 off 15) fell, bowled by Mehidy before SA declared.

Taijul ended with match figures of nine for 202, while Mehidy finished with 3/119.

When play resumed on Sunday morning, Bangladesh mounted a fightback against the Proteas bowlers as Yasir Ali and Mushfiqur Rahim led the charge with a 70-run partnership after a light drizzle delayed the start of play by 20 minutes, before both lost their wickets in the first session.

Ali and Rahim spent 111 minutes together for their sixth wicket partnership as they continued to frustrate the Proteas’ bowling attack.

Harmer and Maharaj cleaned up the visitors’ tail, taking the final three wickets for seven runs in 17 minutes after lunch.

Harmer had Islam (5) and Ebadot Hossain (0) caught by Lizaad Williams either side of Maharaj’s dismissal of Miraz for 11.

Harmer and Mulder ended with figures of 3/39 and 3/25 respectively, while Olivier and Maharaj claimed two wickets apiece.

