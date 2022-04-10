New K9 recruit Razor helps nab suspected thief

The police’s four-legged partners again proved invaluable and up to the task of crime prevention in the Bay, having apprehended a burglary suspect and assisting in saving another man from an angry mob.

In the latest incident, at about 5.30am on Saturday, newly trained Kariega K9 unit dog Razor sprang into action to successful apprehend a 30-year-old attempting to break into a business in Durban Street.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said when police arrived at the business they were granted access to the premises by an employee.

“Razor [a Belgian Shepherd] immediately got the scent of the suspect and sniffed him out where he was hiding inside a part of the roof,” Swart said.

“The suspect was found in possession of copper pipes and air-conditioning pipes.”

She said the man was arrested on the scene and detained on charges including attempted housebreaking and theft, malicious damage to property and possession of suspected stolen property.

He is expected to appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Monday.

In an unrelated incident also in Kariega, K9 unit members and KwaNobuhle SAPS assisted two men accused by the community of stealing and then subsequently arrested two suspects.

Swart said in responding to an alleged mob justice incident, police found two males lying tied up in Alexander Road, Area 11, at 9.55am on Thursday.

“According to police information, the group of angry community members severely assaulted two men, after accusing them of stealing,” she said.

“It is further alleged that the group approached SAPS members and attempted to prevent police officers from removing the victims to receive the necessary medical attention.

“Bricks and stones were thrown at the police officials and their SAPS vehicles.”

After managing to retrieve the two men from the scene, police sped off with them, while their colleagues apprehended two men on charges including public violence, assault on police officers, obstruction of justice and damage to state property.

“Both victims were hospitalised but sadly one male, aged 35, succumbed from his injuries.

“The name of the deceased will be released once formal identification is completed.

“Police strongly condemned these actions taken by the community members, as they are taking the law into their own hands.”

The two suspects, aged 28 and 36, are due to appear in the KwaNobuhle magistrate’s court on Monday.

A case of murder has been opened and all possible leads will be followed up to bring those involved to book, Swart said.

HeraldLIVE