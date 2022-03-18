Proteas ready for Aussie onslaught, Luus says

SA face another big challenge on Tuesday after seeing off New Zealand by two wickets

As the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup moves past the halfway mark, Momentum Proteas captain Sune Luus says the team will not be putting undue pressure on themselves with a number of big tests still on the horizon.



Luus was speaking after her side claimed another narrow victory, this time by two wickets over tournament hosts New Zealand...