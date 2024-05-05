Sport

Springboks, SA Rugby steal the show at SA Sports Awards at Sun City

By Mahlatse Mphahlele at Sun City - 06 May 2024
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is the People's Choice of the Year at the SA Sports Awards.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is the People's Choice of the Year at the SA Sports Awards.
Image: SA Sports Awards/X

South African Rugby stole the show at the 17th South African Sports Awards held at Sun City in North West on Sunday as it walked away with seven accolades.

That came as no surprise as the ceremony came on the back of the Springboks' huge achievement of successfully defending their World Cup trophy in France late last year.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi walked away with the People's Choice Award voted for by South African sports fans.

Kolisi was also named Sport Star of the Year, Jacques Nienaber the Coach of the Year, Manie Libbok was the Newcomer of the Year and Eben Etzebeth walked away with the Sportsman of the Year.

The Springboks were the Team of the Year while SA Rugby president Mark Alexander was named Administrator of the Year.

Other notable winners on the night were sailor Kirsten Neuschäfer, who was named the Sportswoman of the Year, and Simone Kruger and Mpumelelo Mhlongo, who were named Sportswoman of the Year With a Disability and Sportsman of the Year With a Disability. 

SA Sports Awards winners

  • Administrator of the Year: Mark Alexander (SA Rugby Union)
  • Sportsman of the Year: Eben Etzebeth (Springboks)
  • Sportsman of the Year With a Disability: Mpumelelo Mhlongo (South African Sport Association for the Physically Disabled)
  • Sportswoman of the Year: Kirsten Neuschäfer (Sailing South Africa)
  • Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability: Simone Kruger (South African Sport Association for the Physically Disabled, Para Athletics)
  • Team of the Year: Springboks
  • Newcomer of the Year: Manie Libbok (Springboks)
  • Coach of the Year: Jacques Nienaber (Spingboks)
  • Volunteer of the Year: Rebecca Ntsanwisi (Vakhegula Vakhegula)
  • Indigenous Games Team of the Year: Diketo Gauteng
  • National federation of the Year: South African Rugby Union
  • Recreation Body of the Year: Amandla Social Enterpises (WC)
  • Sport Photo of Visual Journalist of the Year: Samuel Shivambu
  • Sport Journalist of the Year: Khanyiso Tshwaku
  • Sport Star of the Year: Siya Kolisi (Springbok captain)
  • People's Choice of the Year: Siya Kolisi (Springbok captain)
  • School team of the Year: Hoer Lanbouskool Oakdale — Tug of War 560kg junior men's team
  • Developing School Team of the Year: Hlabi Secondary School — Netball U-19 team
  • Technical Official of the Year: Sean Rapaport (South African Hockey Association)
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Game Highlights: APR (Rwanda) v US Monastir (Tunisia)
Game Highlights: Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) v AS Douanes (Senegal)

Most Read