Mind-boggling delay in securing emergency electricity

The recent round of countrywide load-shedding and the grim warning that more is likely to occur in the coming winter months was bad news for our bruised economy.

By now, the state was supposed to have signed off on procuring emergency energy to fast-track an additional 2,000MW for the national grid.

However, this deadline has been extended to the end of March and it seems that only 800MW will have been secured.

This is despite the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme having been mooted back in 2019, and intended to come on line later in 2022.

A major obstacle has been the controversy over the tender awarded to Karpowership SA to provide the lion’s share of 1,220MW.

The Turkish-owned Karpowership Group operates a fleet of 25 power ships in Africa and Asia.