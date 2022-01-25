Tyson shows all-round potential as Graeme triumph over Muir

Graeme College had an excellent day of cricket against Kariega rivals Muir College on Saturday, with some convincing victories in the six matches they played, all of which they won.

Several Graeme pupils showed their potential and none more so than Murray Tyson, who excelled with both bat and ball for the first team.

These teams have always had close encounters, but this time Graeme took control after a solid start by Muir, who batted first.

The Graeme attack were consistent and patient in their approach, with Tyson the perfect example.

In his 6.3 overs, he claimed his first five-wicket haul for the first team, conceding just two runs in a remarkable spell of bowling.

He helped to skittle Muir for 101 and then added to his superb day with a mature, unbeaten 32 in a partnership of 71 with skipper Mornay Kohl.

Kohl also ended on 32 as Graeme won by seven wickets.

The second XI overwhelmed their opponents in Kariega after batting first and posting a daunting 309/9 declared.

Ethan Beyleveld (90) and AC Mnandi (77) made the bulk of the runs, while Siya Nongubo contributed a well-played 44.

Young Marcus Williams bowled superbly, taking 6/6 and destroying the Muir run-chase as they tumbled to 29 all out.

The Graeme Under 15A team also had an impressive day.

After bowling Muir out for 42, with Ryan Stobbs taking 4/6, the Makhanda team scored 166.

Muir were dismissed for 72 in their second innings, giving Graeme a win by an innings and 52 runs.

Luphelo Mdyesha was superb for the U15s, scoring 73 and having match figures of 5/31.

In the U14A encounter, Muir struggled against the strong Graeme outfit.

They were bowled out for 21, after which Graeme rattled up 257/7, at which stage the game was called off.

After Chris Zimmerman picked up 3/6 in the Muir innings, the batsmen did superbly well, with Enrique Strydom (53 not out), Andrew Muir (54 not out) and Erin Stevens (50 not out) all scoring half-centuries.

It was just as tough for Muir in the junior school matches.

In the U13A clash, Graeme scored 289/9 in their 40 overs, with Kitts McConnachie (77) and Zuko Pontshi (44) batting brilliantly.

Muir succumbed to the pressure of chasing a huge score and were bowled out for 19, with Elgenio Oerson taking 4/2. Graeme won by 268 runs.

Muir started well in the U11A game, but Graeme responded in similar fashion to reach an impressive total of 181/6.

Jordan du Plessis was the main contributor with 43.

Muir were then dismissed for 59, with Daniel Hanlon (4/7) and Eric Griffin (2/0) doing the damage as they won by 122 runs.

• In a match played the previous weekend, St Andrew’s became involved in a tight tussle against Kingswood at City Lords.

It was a day dominated by economical bowling on a slow outfield.

St Andrew’s lost by 22 runs, chasing Kingswood’s 125 all out.

Zach Micklewright (3/8) and Stuart Carr (3/11) did well to bowl Kingswood out, but St Andrew’s were unable to create any flow in their run-chase as the opposing bowlers took control for a well-deserved victory.