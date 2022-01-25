Kingswood girls show their form in water polo fixtures

The Kingswood first girls’ water polo team had the privilege of playing three very competitive fixtures in the first weekend of official school fixtures.

The Makhanda side first played Glenwood House and got out of the blocks fairly quickly, at one stage leading 6-1.

But as the game went on, Glenwood House came back strongly, scoring several more goals.

However, Kingswood took the match 11-5, but they may have been a bit disappointed after their early domination.

In the next match against DSG, Kingswood scored several quick goals to again take early control of the game.

But as has often been the case between these two teams, it turned out to be a real arm-wrestle before Kingswood eventually won 10-8 for a notable win against their local rivals.

In the last game against Collegiate, Kingswood went down 8-4, never quite giving themselves a fighting chance of winning, being beaten by better opponents on the day.

Nonetheless, it was a valuable exercise for the team.

On numerous occasions the players showed moments of brilliance and this bodes well for this weekend when Kingswood will host the Brian Baker first team girls’ tournament.

The Kingswood second team defeated DSG 7-2, working well together to create teamwork and good communication.

They followed this by defeating DSG U16 7-2 on Saturday, with the standout players being Amy Wilson, Raena Trivella, Lara Sheard, Taylor Williamson, Olivia Connelan and Cady Wales.

They finished off with a disappointing 9-4 defeat against DSG U15, with the players not giving the match their full concentration.

However, they did shine in the fourth chukka where they scored two of the four goals, one of being a good example of how perfect passes can create chances as all the girls surged up the pool.