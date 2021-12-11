Aphiwe Mnyanda proud to don green and gold for SA U19

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



SA U19 fast bowler Aphiwe Mnyanda says he is ready to fight for his team as the young cricketers prepare for a bilateral tour to the West Indies later in December ahead of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2022.



The 17-year-old Graeme College matriculant was named in a strong junior Proteas squad who will face off against the island nation in a bilateral tour before the global showpiece, the World Cup, starting in January. ..