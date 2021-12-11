Defending champion Coombe-Davis ready for battle at Pollok Beach

Corporate Triathlon winner ready for Summer Series start on Sunday

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Gqeberha triathlete Cody Coombe-Davis is itching to get down to the starting line and defend his title at the Xerox Triathlon Summer Series, which gets under way at Pollok Beach on Sunday.



Coming off the back of first place at the Isuzu Corporate Triathlon in November, the defending series champion will be looking to build on the good form that carried him home at the curtain-raiser to the Ironman African Championships on November 21...