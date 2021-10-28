Patience pays off for new Namibian star

Ruben Trumpelmann endured a lengthy ordeal to qualify for Namibia but his patience has paid off in dramatic style.

JJ Smit revealed after his side’s four-wicket win over Scotland that the left-arm seamer, whose father is Namibian, spent eight months in the country waiting for his passport to be sorted due to the impact of the pandemic.

But with the issue now sorted, the paceman has gone back to what he does best – taking wickets.

There was no way back for Scotland once the 23-year-old had wreaked havoc in a remarkable first over, which started with danger man George Munsey attempting a cut to a ball too close for the shot and chopping on to his stumps.

Next into the Trumpelmann trap fell Calum MacLeod, who dangled his bat outside off stump and was caught behind, and the over moved into scarcely believable territory when Richie Berrington was pinned in front.

There may have been no more wickets for the seamer but his spell showed no let-up and by the time he was done, his three for 17 had ripped the heart out of the Scottish batting line-up and left them firmly on the back foot.

Smit went on to reveal the weight of support behind the Namibian squad, with messages flooding in from back home, and Trumpelmann is set to be the focus of plenty of those in the coming days.

“I wouldn’t want to be Ruben tonight,” the batter quipped - but plenty of Namibians would happily swap places with the in-form paceman living the dream on the biggest stage.

Smit himself was influential once again for the soaring Eagles, calming the nerves alongside David Wiese after a mid-innings wobble had left Namibia on 67 for four in their pursuit of 110.

He has already proven himself a calm head in a chase, seeing his side home against Netherlands, and he was quickly into his stride as he sought to repeat the trick.

The first of his huge sixes, swatted over deep mid-wicket from a Chris Greaves full toss, got the partnership ticking and the second sealed the deal from the first ball of the final over.

Tougher tests lie in wait for Namibia but confidence is high and they fancy their chances of causing bloody noses to some of their illustrious opponents in Group 2.

Trumpelmann’s new-ball spells will be crucial if they are to do so but for now, he can bask in the glory of an over he will never forget.

Namibia next face Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, while Scotland take on New Zealand in Dubai on November 3. - www.icc-cricket.com