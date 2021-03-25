Beaufort aims for growth across all formats
Eastern Province batsman Luke Beaufort hopes to capitalise on the opportunities he gets after making his senior provincial debut recently.
The former SA U19 player, who has now made three appearances for EP in the white-ball format, said he was relishing the prospect of playing first-class cricket if given the chance. ..
