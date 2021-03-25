Mom shot dead in front of daughter

A Gqeberha woman was shot in the head in front of her teenage daughter outside her Ikamvelihle home on Wednesday.

Bulelwa Mene, 38, was shot dead in her front yard shortly after returning home from work.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the investigation pointed to it being a targeted hit, but the motive was still unclear.

“Mene returned to her Phalo Street home at about 4.45pm,” he said.

“Her [15-year-old] daughter greeted her at her car and they were about to head into the house when two unknown men approached them.

“They ordered the daughter to get into the car, then one of the men shot Mene in the head.

“The men then fled in a silver Toyota Tazz.”

Mene’s daughter was unharmed.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Lieutenant-Colonel Willie Mayi on 082-697-5914, or the nearest police station.

