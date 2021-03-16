Last hurrah for Warriors franchise
Signing off with a win at favoured St George’s Park will be special, coach says
Head coach Robin Peterson says winning one final game at St George’s Park in Gqeberha will be the perfect send-off for the Warriors franchise this week.
The Warriors face the Dolphins in a CSA Four-Day Franchise Series starting on Tuesday, and with the announcement of the new two-division domestic structure and subsequent demise of the franchise system, Peterson said it was the end of an era. ..
