Proteas women crash to defeat by rampant India

A strong all-round performance helped India bounce back from their series-opening defeat against the Momentum Proteas with a comfortable nine-wicket win in the second One-Day International at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Jhulan Goswami lead a clinical bowling display by claiming four for 42 as the tourists were bundled out for 157 in 41 overs. Half centuries by Smriti Mandhana (80* off 64 balls, 10 fours, 3 sixes) and Punam Raut (62* off 89 balls, 8 fours) then lead a strong reply as the hosts won with more than 20 overs to spare.

It was a good response by the Indians, especially after they were on the other end of a heavy defeat by the South Africans in match one on Sunday.

They won the toss and batted at the start, with Lizelle Lee (4) and Laura Wolvaardt (9) — the stars in the previous game — out cheaply to Goswami and Mansi Joshi (2/23) respectively.

Lara Goodall (49) and captain Sune Luus (36) then rebuilt nicely with a 60-run third-wicket partnership that took SA up to 80 for two in the 21st over.

But things went all wrong from there as Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/37) cut through the middle order and tail, the visitors dismissed with nine overs remaining.

Shabnim Ismail (1/46) did manage to land an early blow when she bowled Jemimah Rodrigues (9), but an unbroken 138-run second-wicket partnership charged India to victory.

The result ended a seven-match winning streak for the Proteas. Match three of the series takes place on Friday. — Cricket SA