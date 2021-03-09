PE Plett winners eye more victories in upcoming races

Beers and Botha look forward to capitalising on good form in next outing

Chuffed to get that first win under their belts, 2021 Prudential PE Plett winners Matt Beers and Wessel Botha are already looking forward to their next outing in the saddle.



They were happy with their first race of the 2021 season and are aiming to capitalise on this good form as they look ahead to competitions later in March. ..

