Coach hanging on to hope though with Franchise Cup a strong possibility
Everything against EP at the moment, Div says
Everything is stacked against the Elephants at the moment, but they are ready to accept the challenge if they are included in the mooted Franchise Cup, EP coach Peter de Villiers says.
An anxious De Villiers and his Elephants squad are sitting on tenterhooks waiting for a decision on whether the European PRO16 Rainbow Cup will be played...
