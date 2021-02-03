Cricket

Coach hanging on to hope though with Franchise Cup a strong possibility

Everything against EP at the moment, Div says

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 03 February 2021

Everything is stacked against the Elephants at the moment, but they are ready to accept the challenge if they are included in the mooted Franchise Cup, EP coach Peter de Villiers says.

An anxious De Villiers and his Elephants squad are sitting on tenterhooks waiting for a decision on whether the European PRO16 Rainbow Cup will be played...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X