Man held for fatal stabbing outside Cotswold flat

A 25-year-old man is expected to appear in court later this week for allegedly murdering a Cotswold resident outside his flat on Tuesday morning.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, Bobby Matthews, 43, was allegedly stabbed to death by someone known to him outside his flat in William Street.

“It is alleged that Matthews arrived at his residence in William Street, Cotswold, at around 10.15am, accompanied by his brother.

“Matthews, who knew the suspect, requested his brother to wait for him as he was afraid of the suspect,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Matthews was at the entrance to the flat when the suspect, who frequented his home, approached him.

There was an argument between the two men and the suspect allegedly attacked Matthews, stabbing him in the neck with a knife, before fleeing the scene.

Matthews’s brother rushed him to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Police officers received information that the suspect was seen at a nearby shop, and upon arrival the 25-year-old was arrested.

He will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

