Ginger-haired seamer looking to impress with white ball

Warriors’ Tait fired up for domestic one-day action

Having no previous experience of being housed in a bio-secure environment, Warriors fast bowler Stefan Tait believes interesting times lie ahead as the team enter their final preparations for Momentum One Day Cup cricket competition.



Tait, who has not featured for the side in their red-ball campaign, hopes to make his mark and cement a place in the team if given the chance...

