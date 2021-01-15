Cricket

Ginger-haired seamer looking to impress with white ball

Warriors’ Tait fired up for domestic one-day action

PREMIUM
Amir Chetty Sports reporter 15 January 2021

Having no previous experience of being housed in a bio-secure environment, Warriors fast bowler Stefan Tait believes interesting times lie ahead as the team enter their final preparations for Momentum One Day Cup cricket competition.

Tait, who has not featured for the side in their red-ball campaign, hopes to make his mark and cement a place in the team if given the chance...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart

Most Read

X