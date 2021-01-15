State capture: Brian Molefe takes aim at Cyril Ramaphosa for Eskom's problems

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe on Friday took aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa, blaming him for having been part of the problems the state-owned power utility faces today.

According to Molefe, when Ramaphosa was appointed chairperson of government’s Eskom war room while he was a shareholder at Glencore, which is an Eskom contractor, that was a conflict of interest.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry, Molefe also claimed Ramaphosa was effectively the “de facto chairperson” of Eskom when he was leading the war room.

He said this was because the Eskom board was not getting the management reports Eskom management presented to the war room every Friday. Effectively, Eskom management was reporting to the war room instead of the Eskom board.

Molefe said he was relieved when then president Jacob Zuma disbanded the war room as it was the only time Eskom management could focus on important issues.