NBA to host preseason game in SA in future?
Country could be a leading contender if basketball giant includes Africa
NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum is impressed by the progress made during the recently concluded fourth season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), suggesting that the continent may soon be ready to host an NBA preseason game.
While continents such as South America, Europe and Asia have had the chance to host an NBA Global Games, a series of matches featuring NBA teams played outside the US and Canada, Africa has yet be afforded the opportunity. ..
