Eastern Province Tenpin Bowling Association (EPTBA) president Garreth Hechter and wife Roxanne, the Association's secretary, have been included in the national team to compete at the third African Zone Championships.
Both have previously represented SA at international events hosted at international bowling centres.
But this will be the first time the couple compete at the same international event simultaneously.
The prestigious tournament will play out at Planet X Bowling Centre in Pietermaritzburg from June 23 to July 2.
Tenpin Bowling Association of SA (TBASA) in collaboration with Bowling Federation Africa (BFA) will host the event, supported by the KwaZulu-Natal Sports Council.
Seven African countries are expected to participate in the championships that were first hosted in SA at the Northcliff Bowling Centre in Johannesburg in 2019.
The SA team for Durban is:
Men: Andrew Cyster (KZN), Garreth Hechter (EP), Alain Regnard (Eastern Gauteng), Sean van den Berg (Central Gauteng), Jiveshkar Sewchuran (Midlands), Wayne Cyster (KZN).
Women: Stacey-Lee Hooper (KZN), Kimeshnee Govender (Gauteng North), Gail Quin (Central Gauteng), Roxanne Hechter (EP). — EPTBA
Hechters to represent SA in Africa Zone tenpin champs
