Boxing SA board makes sweeping changes, boots controversial manager
Boxing South Africa’s (BSA) newly-appointed board on Monday announced it had made some big moves, like booting out one controversial provincial manager and ordering promoters to start paying debts.
Five provincial managers were named for the nine provinces, with the big change being Siya Vabaza Booi coming in for Phakamile Jacobs in the Eastern Cape.
Jacobs had come under fire on several occasions over the years, but more recently he was the supervisor when the results of two fights were botched up.
In one case a scorecard was tallied incorrectly, twice resulting in boxers being declared winners when the fight was drawn.
The other provincial managers are Lehlohonolo Ramagole (Gauteng, Free State and Limpopo), Mike Dube (KwaZulu-Natal), Mzoli Tempi (Western Cape and Northern Cape) and Oupa Lubisi (Mpumalanga and Limpopo).
