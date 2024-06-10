Border’s Comrades times not as good as in previous years
The 2024 Comrades Marathon produced some amazing results through the field and enthusiasts will have been excited by the likes of Gerda Steyn, who remains an absolute phenomenon with her ongoing improvement of times, and the emphatic victories she has delivered recently have been outstanding.
The men’s race was not to fall to a South African this year, though it was quite close at the finish...
