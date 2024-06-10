Gqeberha draughts fundi eyes world title
Melikhaya Nonyukela, 50, all set to test his wits against Italian champ Matteo Bernini in US
Gqeberha draughts player Melikhaya Nonyukela aims to dethrone world champion Matteo Bernini of Italy when they face off in the US later in June.
The much anticipated 24-match thriller will take place in Petal, Mississippi, from June 23-28...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.