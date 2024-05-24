Madibaz aim to lift silverware at tough volleyball tournament

The Mandela University men’s team are looking to go one better than last year when they compete at home in the second annual Madibaz volleyball tournament in Gqeberha this weekend.
Coach Bakier Jalill said the Madibaz, who finished runners-up to Fort Hare in the inaugural event, wound up their preparations on Wednesday and were as ready as they could be for a serious tilt at the title on Saturday and Sunday.
“We know that it will be tough, but we have set ourselves the goal of trying to win,” he said.
“Many of the players have been in the team for the last three years and they have developed nicely and know each other well, so we are focused on putting in a good performance.”
Among those in contention for the title are Gelvandale, Falcons and Rhodes University.
Jalill saw the event as the perfect opportunity to gauge where they were form-wise heading into the important USSA tournament in the first week of July.
With a string of top sides entered in the draw, Madibaz volleyball manager Bernard Petersen expected it to be a tough run to the playoffs but was hopeful that they could lift the silverware come Sunday afternoon.
Last year, the club set up the tournament to allow its student-athletes to compete against different opposition.
“It proved to be a great success,” Petersen said.
He was pleased to host it for the second year running as it contributed to the growth of the sport in the Eastern Cape. It has attracted a field of 20 teams ranging from primary schools to senior clubs.
The sport is continuing to grow at Mandela University and has even spilt over to the beach volleyball discipline.
The students are the current Nelson Mandela Bay League champions and, as they are presently occupying the second spot on the 2024 log, are in the running to emerge as the metro’s top team again.
Besides the NMB League, the Madibaz compete in the Mayoral Cup and USSA Eastern Cape League.
After the USSAs in Polokwane, they will take aim at the SA Champions Cup in August and September and the USSA beach volleyball competition in Durban in December. — Full Stop Communications
Madibaz aim to lift silverware at tough volleyball tournament
Image: SUPPLIED
