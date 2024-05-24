Williams, Mokoena and Rayners nominated for PSL Footballer of the Season

2023/2024 PSL AWARDS NOMINEES
FOOTBALLER OF THE SEASON:
- Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch)
- Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DSTV PREMIERSHIP PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE SEASON:
- Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)
- Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch)
- Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DSTV PREMIERSHIP COACH OF THE SEASON:
- Steve Barker (Stellenbosch)
- Rulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Jose Riveiro (Orlando Pirates)
DSTV PREMIERSHIP GOALKEEPER OF THE SEASON:
- Badra Sangare (Sekhukhune United)
- Sage Stephens (Stellenbosch)
- Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DSTV PREMIERSHIP DEFENDER OF THE SEASON:
- Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Deano Van Rooyen (Stellenbosch)
- Tapelo Xoki (Orlando Pirates)
DSTV PREMIERSHIP MIDFIELDER OF THE SEASON:
- Sanele Barns (Richards Bay)
- Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)
- Devin Titus (Stellenbosch)
DSTV PREMIERSHIP YOUNG PLAYER OF THE SEASON:
- Shandre Campbell (SuperSport United)
- Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
- Ime Okon (SuperSport United)
MTN8 LAST MAN STANDING:
- Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)
- Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates)
- Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)
CARLING KNOCKOUT PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT:
- Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch)
- Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch)
- Devin Titus (Stellenbosch)
NEDBANK CUP MOST PROMISING PLAYER OF TOURNAMENT:
- Shandre Campbell (SuperSport United)
- Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
- Devin Titus (Stellenbosch)
NEDBANK CUP PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT:
- Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates)
- Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)
- Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch)
DSTV DISKI CHALLENGE PLAYER OF THE SEASON:
- Jody Ah Shene (Cape Town City)
- Ntando Nkosi (Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Langelihle Phili (Stellenbosch)
PSL ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE SEASON:
- Cledwin Baloyi
- Lalelani Mngadi
- Romario Phiri
PSL REFEREE OF THE SEASON:
- Sikhumbuzo Gasa
- Philangenkosi Khumalo
- Abongile Tom
Williams, Mokoena and Rayners nominated for PSL Footballer of the Season
Sports reporter
Image: PSL
Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena of champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch have been nominated for the prestigious PSL Footballer of the Season award, to be chosen by 16 Premier Division coaches.
Williams and Rayners have also been nominated for the DStv Premiership Players' Player of the Season category with Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi.
For the DStv Premiership Coach of the Season category, Stellenbosch’s Steve Barker has been nominated with Rulani Mokwena of Sundowns and Jose Riveiro of Pirates.
Players nominated for the Goalkeeper of the season are Badra Sangare of Sekhukhune United, Sage Stevens of Stellenbosch and Williams of Sundowns.
For the Defender of the Season, the nod went to Grant Kekana of Sundowns, Deano van Rooyen of Stellenbosch and Tapelo Xoki of Pirates, and the Midfielder of the Season contenders are Sanele Barns of Richards Bay, Maswanganyi of Pirates and Devin Titus of Stellenbosch.
Nominees for the MTN8 Last Man Standing are the Pirates trio of Sipho Chaine, Zakhele Lepasa and Maswanganyi, while Stellenbosch dominates nominations for the Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament with Thabo Moloisane, Titus and Rayners.
In the Nedbank Cup, Pirates pair Tshegofatso Mabasa and Maswanganyi have been nominated with Rayners of Stellenbosch for the Player of the Tournament.
Shandre Campbell of SuperSport United, Relebohile Mofokeng of Pirates and Titus of Stellenbosch received nominations for the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player category.
Youngsters Jody Ah Shene of Cape Town City, Ntando Nkosi of Mamelodi Sundowns and Langelihle Phili of Stellenbosch were nominated for the DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season.
