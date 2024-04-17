Ryf among well-known names at Ironman African Championship

Some of the world’s leading athletes have arrived in Gqeberha for the 19th staging of the Isuzu Ironman African Championship and the third 70.3 Ironman Nelson Mandela Bay race on Sunday.
Nearly 2,000 triathletes will tackle the two events which start and finish at Pollok Beach.
Among the stacked pro field, including four local SA pros, will be 10-time Ironman and Ironman 70.3 world champion Daniela Ryf, of Switzerland, who is racing in one of her final eight races around the world as part of her retirement tour.
Having won the 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2018, and the African Championship in 2017, she is no stranger to racing in the Eastern Cape.
German Daniela Bleymehl will also be in the women’s field.
As the 2022 Ironman African champion, Bleymehl will be looking to reclaim her crown after missing the 2023 edition, when compatriot Laura Philipp took the win.
Among those also racing in the women’s field will be South African Magda Nieuwoudt, who came seventh in 2023 and third in 2022, as well as Susie Cheetham (Great Britain), Marta Sanchez (Spain) and Laura Zimmerman (Germany).
In the men’s field, the absence of 2023 Ironman African champion Clement Mignon, of France, means a new champion will be crowned.
SA’s Matt Trautman, who came 10th in 2023 and third in 2022, will undoubtedly be looking for a win on home soil.
Also familiar with racing in Gqeberha are Denmark’s Mathias Petersen and Sweden’s Rasmus Svenningsson, who came third and fourth respectively in 2023.
Cameron Wurf, who is fresh off a podium finish at his home race, 70.3 Tasmania, in February, will also be looking to cause an upset, especially on the rolling bike course where he clocked the fastest bike split in 2023.
Also registered to race in the men’s field are two-time Olympian Alistair Brownlee (Great Britain), Bart Aernouts (Belgium), Arthur Horseau (France), Joshua Amberger (Australia), Kristian Hogenhaug (Denmark) and many more.
The athletes will be racing for the title of African champion, one of four slots (per gender) to the 2024 VinFast World Championship and a piece of the $150,000 (R2.9m) prize money.
The 70.3 Nelson Mandela Bay takes place on the same day and is age-grouper only.
Spectators looking to catch a glimpse of the pros in action have many options on the courses.
They can head to Grass Roof for a great viewing spot of the bike course, which is accessible via the link road, or take to the bustling Marine Drive, which will be lined with support for the athletes.
Beachfront restaurants also have a great view of the course and are very close to the finish line. — Ironman Group
Ryf among well-known names at Ironman African Championship
Image: JAN HETFLEISCH/GETTY IMAGES FOR IRONMAN
