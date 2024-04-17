Politics

New Nelson Mandela Bay DOP councillors sworn in

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 17 April 2024

Just before a council meeting on Wednesday, Sinebhongo Kwatsha and Bongekile Emelda Mankahla of the Defenders of the People (DOP) were sworn in as councillors by acting Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Luvuyo Magalela.

They replace Tukela Zumani and Florence Hermans...

