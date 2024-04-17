Postponed Kariega boxing show to take place this weekend
The Boxing against Crime and Drugs tournament, postponed from March 30, takes place at the Babs Madlakane Community Hall, in KwaNobuhle on Saturday (doors open at 2pm).
Nelson Mandela Bay boxer Bandile Daniels will square up against Makhanda’s Bongani Fule in a highly anticipated clash for the vacant Eastern Cape featherweight title...
