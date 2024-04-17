No quick cure for struggling EP rugby, says Antonie
In the wake of two crushing defeats suffered by EP’s Elephants at the hands of Currie Cup Premier Division opposition, EP Rugby president Gerald Antonie has warned there is no quick-fix solution.
EP have found the going tough in the SA Cup tournament losing 61-0 to the Pumas and 59-26 to the Cheetahs when they faced Currie Cup Premier Division opposition...
