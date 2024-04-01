Eastern Cape riders excel at Rover MX National

The national motocross scene spectacularly came to life on Saturday when a field of 154 riders took to the sandy jumps, berms and dips of Rover Motorcycle Club for round two of this year’s championship.
Revelling in the warm yet windy conditions the riders put on a spectacular show for the large appreciative crowd that continued to grow as the day progressed.
There were standout performances from Border-based riders in the 50cc class where young Riley Geldenhuys took overall honours to maintain his lead in the 2024 National Championship and Joshua-Zion Naude finished behind him in second place.
In the 65cc class local hero Aiden Retief was in unstoppable form taking dominant victories in both heats with Kendra Krull finishing in ninth overall and Aden Fisher in 12th.
In the 85cc class, Kyle Brunette was the best of the Eastern Cape finishes claiming tenth place overall with Seth van der Walt finishing in thirteenth and Luke Krull taking 16th.
Caden Weise stepped up to the MX125cc High School class for the first time and used his home-ground knowledge to perfection in this super-competitive class to lead heat one from the moment the gates dropped to start the race.
Eventual winner Tristan Durow reeled him in after a couple of laps, as did Trey Cox, the youngest son of legendary enduro rider Alfie Cox leaving Weise on the third step of the podium.
In heat two Weise put in a storming ride in front of his many supporters to finish in second place just six seconds behind Durow who triumphed again with Cox finishing down in fifth place.
This put Weise in second overall for the day scooping a rich haul of championship points going into the next round of the championship.
Fellow MX125 rider Andrew Venter finished off the day in eighteenth position out of the very strong class of 24 bikes.
Unfortunately for Kyle Townsend in the MX1 class, it would be a day he would want to forget after having only managed to finish six laps of the first heat before retiring with mechanical problems.
Breece Romans competing in the MX2 class was slightly off his usual pace in the MX2 class but managed to secure a ninth-place finish overall with Daniel Venter coming home in 11th overall.
Kyle Bradford competing in the MX3 class secured a fifth place overall finish and in the MX3 Veterans class for riders aged 35-39, Craig Kruger turned back the clock and put in a solid performance to take the win from Morne Janse van Rensburg in second.
The next round of the National Championship takes place in Bloemfontein on May 4.
HeraldLIVE
Eastern Cape riders excel at Rover MX National
Competitors put on spectacular show for appreciative spectators
Image: Shaun Engler
The national motocross scene spectacularly came to life on Saturday when a field of 154 riders took to the sandy jumps, berms and dips of Rover Motorcycle Club for round two of this year’s championship.
Revelling in the warm yet windy conditions the riders put on a spectacular show for the large appreciative crowd that continued to grow as the day progressed.
There were standout performances from Border-based riders in the 50cc class where young Riley Geldenhuys took overall honours to maintain his lead in the 2024 National Championship and Joshua-Zion Naude finished behind him in second place.
In the 65cc class local hero Aiden Retief was in unstoppable form taking dominant victories in both heats with Kendra Krull finishing in ninth overall and Aden Fisher in 12th.
In the 85cc class, Kyle Brunette was the best of the Eastern Cape finishes claiming tenth place overall with Seth van der Walt finishing in thirteenth and Luke Krull taking 16th.
Caden Weise stepped up to the MX125cc High School class for the first time and used his home-ground knowledge to perfection in this super-competitive class to lead heat one from the moment the gates dropped to start the race.
Eventual winner Tristan Durow reeled him in after a couple of laps, as did Trey Cox, the youngest son of legendary enduro rider Alfie Cox leaving Weise on the third step of the podium.
In heat two Weise put in a storming ride in front of his many supporters to finish in second place just six seconds behind Durow who triumphed again with Cox finishing down in fifth place.
This put Weise in second overall for the day scooping a rich haul of championship points going into the next round of the championship.
Fellow MX125 rider Andrew Venter finished off the day in eighteenth position out of the very strong class of 24 bikes.
Unfortunately for Kyle Townsend in the MX1 class, it would be a day he would want to forget after having only managed to finish six laps of the first heat before retiring with mechanical problems.
Breece Romans competing in the MX2 class was slightly off his usual pace in the MX2 class but managed to secure a ninth-place finish overall with Daniel Venter coming home in 11th overall.
Kyle Bradford competing in the MX3 class secured a fifth place overall finish and in the MX3 Veterans class for riders aged 35-39, Craig Kruger turned back the clock and put in a solid performance to take the win from Morne Janse van Rensburg in second.
The next round of the National Championship takes place in Bloemfontein on May 4.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Pages
Rugby
Sport
Rugby