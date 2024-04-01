Explosive performances on final day of GromSearch

While the Groms were bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for day three of the Rip Curl GromSearch in Port Alfred on Sunday morning, some parents were less so after the Bands At The Beach music festival the night before.
The Rip Curl GromSearch and the Rip Curl Cup are the anchor events of the Port Alfred Easter Festival presented by Sunshine Coast Tourism. Both are Surfing SA events.
The U14 Girls semifinals kicked off the day’s proceedings, with the young competitors out at the backline by 7.30am.
Despite the challenging conditions, good scores dropped from the get-go.
After a few rounds of semifinals, the best junior surfers in the country took to the surf with much excitement in the GromSearch finals, facing contestable two- to three-foot waves.
It was non-stop action in the final heats in the U12, U14 and U18 divisions.
The U12 girls went out in demanding conditions, with a few different approaches taken by our youngest competitors.
Nevertheless, Maya Malherbe surfed head-and-shoulders above the pack, claiming the day’s highest heat total.
She banked an incredible 15.66 out of a possible 20 points, which included a huge 9.33 for a powerful backhand lip-soaring re-entry on a set wave.
Local surfer Carl Wiersma was also one of the most outstanding surfers of the day for his win in the U14 boys division, beating some of the top U14 surfers in the country.
“It was tricky out there, and we couldn’t hear much due to the onshore wind,” Wiersma said.
“I wasn’t sure I had it, but I was so stoked when I heard I had the score and the win.
“The Rip Curl GromSearch in Port Alfred is by far the best surf contest of the year, and it’s right on my doorstep in a wave that I know so well, and my parents don’t have to drive anywhere.”
Adding to the excitement was that there were some happy first-time GromSearch winners on the podiums.
The NSRI were also on hand during the events.
Final results:
U12 Girls: 1 Maya Malherbe, 2 Brin Jarvis, 3 Adiana Canning, 4 Summer Harding
U12 Boys: 1 Slayde Shooter, 2 Lazaro de Bruyn, 3 Levi Vosloo, 4 Tyler Balfour
U14 Girls: 1 Leah Lepront, 2 Camilla Heuer, 3 Jasmine Venter, 4 Maya Malherbe
U14 Boys: 1 Carl Wiersma, 2 Ben Esterhuyse, 3 Owen Heny, 4 Slayde Shooter
U18 Girls: 1 Anastasia Venter, 2 Louise Lepront, 3 Sara Scott, 4 Gemma Hanafey
U18 Boys: 1 Simon Winter, 2 Matt Canning, 3 Loghann Tilsley, 4 Clayton Turrell. — Truth Collective
Image: LOUIS WULFF
