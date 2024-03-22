WSL Africa Qualifying Series heads to Gqeberha for SA Open of Surfing

The second and final World Surf League (WSL) Africa Qualifying Series (QS) competition for the season, the SA Open of Surfing, is set to run at Pollok Beach, Gqeberha, on Saturday and Sunday.
With 1,000 points on offer, the WSL Africa Regional QS titles are on the line and will determine which men and women qualify for the 2024 WSL Challenger Series (CS).
“Surfing SA is delighted that the SA Open of Surfing is back on the surfing calendar in 2024,” Surfing SA general manager Robin de Kock said.
“The SA Open of Surfing holds a special place in our hearts and we are confident that the event will not only be a huge success but will also provide an unforgettable experience for fans and participants alike.
“Congratulations to the WSL Africa team for making this happen.”
With the high calibre of surfing from an experienced field, it is anyone’s call who will take the SA Open of Surfing titles.
In the women’s draw, top seed Sarah Scott (SA) heads into the event brimming with confidence after her first-ever QS win at the Cape Town Surf Pro, but she said she would not be competing in the Challenger Series this year, instead completing her final school year.
Runner-up in Cape Town, Jessie van Niekerk (SA), made her CS debut in 2023 and said she would aim to requalify for 2024.
“I just want to go out there and do what I need to do to get a good result,” Van Niekerk said.
“I know a lot can happen, so I’ll leave it up to God.”
Van Niekerk is second in the rankings and has a decent lead over experienced CS competitor Natasha van Greunen (SA), who had a disappointing result at the Cape Town Surf Pro.
The defending SA Open of Surfing winner, Adin Masencamp (SA), enters the event as the No 2 seed on the WSL Africa QS rankings after his impressive runner-up finish at the Cape Town Surf Pro QS 1,000 at Long Beach, Kommetjie, last weekend.
“I’ve always had good results in Gqeberha,” Masencamp said.
“I seem to have a good connection with the waves so I’m very excited, I think we’ll get some fun waves.
“I just want to continue the momentum, that flow moving forward and see myself in another final.”
The Challenger Series is the ultimate battleground for surfers vying to qualify for the elite Championship Tour (CT) in 2025 and Masencamp has been competing on the CS for three years, improving his results every season.
Top seeds Paul Sampson (SA) and Luke Thompson (SA) have also expressed their intent to qualify for the Challenger Series and the battle for points at the SA Open of Surfing will no doubt provide electrifying performances.
The first call will be on Saturday at 7am for a possible 7.30am start. — WSL
WSL Africa Qualifying Series heads to Gqeberha for SA Open of Surfing
Image: WSL/ MCGREGOR
