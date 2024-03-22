Warriors romp to fifth consecutive victory
Breetzke and Simetu help East Cape side to eight-wicket win over Western Province
Dafabet Warriors skipper Matthew Breetzke hit an unbeaten half-century to help his side overcome the World Sports Betting Western Province by eight wickets in their CSA T20 Challenge clash on Thursday.
Breetzke recorded 53 runs off 42 balls, including four boundaries and a six, while Andile Mokgakane struck 48 off 34 to help their side claim victory with 14 balls to spare at St George’s Park...
