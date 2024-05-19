Liverpool deliver emotional farewell for Klopp, Spurs in Europa League
Liverpool delivered much-loved manager Juergen Klopp a victory in his final game with the team on Sunday, a 2-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in an emotional Premier League season finale.
Man City clinched the league with a 3-1 victory at Etihad Stadium that consigned Arsnnal to second place despite a 2-1 comeback win against Everton at Emirates Stadium.
Alexis Mac Allister and Jarell Quansah scored on a day that did not affect Liverpool's third-placed finish in the table, but one that Reds fans had been dreading since the 56-year-old German manager announced in late-January that he would leave the club at season's end after almost nine years at the helm.
Klopp's men, who were on course to give their beloved manager a fairy-tale ending before a string of bad results last month derailed their title challenge, finished the season on 82 points, nine behind winners Man City.
Wolves were reduced to 10 men in the 28th minute when Nelson Semedo was sent off for his ugly tackle on Mac Allister.
Is someone chopping onions? 🥺🥺🥺#YNWA #Klopp #Anfield #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/yPzpuPMrX9— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 19, 2024
Six minutes later, Argentinian midfielder headed home Harvey Elliott's curling cross, bringing Klopp to his feet with a huge smile. Quansah doubled Liverpool's lead in the 40th minute when he poked in Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah's shot.
Tottenham Hotspur beat Sheffield United 3-0 away at Bramall Lane to cement fifth place and qualify for the Europa League.
The result helped Spurs finish with 66 points, two points below fourth-placed Aston Villa and three above fellow London side Chelsea.
Dejan Kulusevski netted twice with a goal in each half while Pedro Porro also scored with a thunderbolt which gave United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham no chance of making a save.
The Blades, whose relegation was confirmed last month, finished the season with the worst defensive record in Premier League history after they conceded 104 goals in 38 games.
Klopp's smile at the end though 😌#Liverpool #LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/FXtevPW4lZ— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 19, 2024
Goals from Diogo Dalot and Rasmus Hojlund gave Manchester United a scarcely-deserved 2-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion as they ended an underwhelming EPL campaign ahead of next week's FA Cup final against Man City.
The victory sees United end the season in eighth place, their lowest position in the Premier League era, on 60 points and behind Newcastle United on goal difference, while Brighton ended 11th on 48 points.
What looked like a final-day game between two mid-table teams with nothing to play for took on greater significance on Saturday with the abrupt announcement that Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi would part ways with the club after the game.
His side proceeded to play United off the park in the first half and they should have taken the lead early in the second, but Joao Pedro's shot from close range was cleared off the line by Casemiro.
After barely creating anything of note, United took the lead in the 73rd minute as a defensive error by Igor Julio allowed Portuguese midfielder Dalot to nip in behind the defence and tuck home a long ball from Casemiro.
MOISES CAICEDO THAT IS OUTRAGEOUS 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/pWzmKm3DOZ— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 19, 2024
That goal took the wind out of the sails of the Seagulls and substitute Hojlund wrapped up the three points in the 88th minute to give Erik ten Hag's side a boost ahead of their Wembley clash with City, who will be seeking to complete a domestic double after winning the league.
A magnificent lobbed goal from the halfway line by Moises Caicedo and a twisting effort from Raheem Sterling earned Chelsea a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in their last EPL game on and a place in European competition next season.
Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto rushed out of his area in the 17th minute to stop a fast-advancing Sterling but his clearance dropped to Caicedo and the Ecuadorean lobbed a perfect shot from the halfway line straight into the net for his first Chelsea goal.
Two minutes into the second half, Sterling doubled the lead rounding two defenders before slipping the ball through Neto's legs at the near post. But barely a minute later Bournemouth got one back when Enes Unal's shot took a big deflection off Benoit Badiashile into the Chelsea net.
The result means Chelsea finish sixth in the table, earning a place in the Europa League if champions Manchester City win the FA Cup final next weekend or the Europa Conference League, if Manchester United beat their city rivals.
Reuters