Chance for pupils to shine at FNB Classic Clashes Festival

The FNB Classic Clashes Festival Eastern Cape tournament aims to holistically develop talented pupils who come from underprivileged schools.
These were the words of FNB business East Cape sales head Unathi Billie ahead of the third edition of this popular event, which takes place from March 29 to April 1 at Nelson Mandela University.
The tournament, supported by EP Rugby and the Nelson Mandela Bay Netball Association, will see 12 high schools from Eastern Province battling it out to be crowned champions in rugby and netball.
“We themed this event ‘From grassroots to greatness’ and this is what we have been doing for the past two years when we started,” Billie said.
“We have teamed up with Nelson Mandela University and with EP Rugby to showcase the raw talent that comes from underprivileged schools.
“We have many success stories from some of the guys who have participated in this event previously.
“Some have gone on to play in the varsity leagues, so the key message that we want to spread is that what we started years ago is starting to show some results.”
He said the tournament was, however, not only looking at the talent side of pupils but also the academic side.
“This is where the university comes in because the event is not only about the sport but also about making sure that these guys get opportunities that they might not have had.
“There will be scouts who will be coming to the games to watch pupils play rugby and netball.
“So they will get opportunities to be scouted by universities from the Eastern Cape who we have invited.
“This also allows the pupils a chance to get scholarships.
“Coming from impoverished backgrounds, getting these scholarships is going to be huge for these children.
“That opportunity now means they can have a balanced life in academics and sport.”
The schools participating are Alexandria High, Ukhanyo Secondary, Kwazakhele High, Mzontsundu Secondary, Ndzondelelo High, Ithembelihle Comprehensive, Mary Waters High, Spandau Secondary, Booysen Park Secondary, Asherville Secondary, Molly Blackburn Senior Secondary and Uitenhage High School.
In 2023, the winners in the rugby competition were Spandau Secondary from Graaff-Reinet and the netball winners were Kwazakhele High.
Two-time rugby winner Spandau teacher and coach Cornell George said his players had been hard at training in preparation for the event.
“We have won this event twice and this year we are hoping to win it for the third time,” he said.
“Our preparations for years have been a little challenging but we will make sure that we win again this year.
“What has contributed to our success in the previous years has been hard work, motivation and the privilege to play sport and to enjoy it.”
HeraldLIVE
Chance for pupils to shine at FNB Classic Clashes Festival
Soccer reporter
Image: WERNER HILLS
The FNB Classic Clashes Festival Eastern Cape tournament aims to holistically develop talented pupils who come from underprivileged schools.
These were the words of FNB business East Cape sales head Unathi Billie ahead of the third edition of this popular event, which takes place from March 29 to April 1 at Nelson Mandela University.
The tournament, supported by EP Rugby and the Nelson Mandela Bay Netball Association, will see 12 high schools from Eastern Province battling it out to be crowned champions in rugby and netball.
“We themed this event ‘From grassroots to greatness’ and this is what we have been doing for the past two years when we started,” Billie said.
“We have teamed up with Nelson Mandela University and with EP Rugby to showcase the raw talent that comes from underprivileged schools.
“We have many success stories from some of the guys who have participated in this event previously.
“Some have gone on to play in the varsity leagues, so the key message that we want to spread is that what we started years ago is starting to show some results.”
He said the tournament was, however, not only looking at the talent side of pupils but also the academic side.
“This is where the university comes in because the event is not only about the sport but also about making sure that these guys get opportunities that they might not have had.
“There will be scouts who will be coming to the games to watch pupils play rugby and netball.
“So they will get opportunities to be scouted by universities from the Eastern Cape who we have invited.
“This also allows the pupils a chance to get scholarships.
“Coming from impoverished backgrounds, getting these scholarships is going to be huge for these children.
“That opportunity now means they can have a balanced life in academics and sport.”
The schools participating are Alexandria High, Ukhanyo Secondary, Kwazakhele High, Mzontsundu Secondary, Ndzondelelo High, Ithembelihle Comprehensive, Mary Waters High, Spandau Secondary, Booysen Park Secondary, Asherville Secondary, Molly Blackburn Senior Secondary and Uitenhage High School.
In 2023, the winners in the rugby competition were Spandau Secondary from Graaff-Reinet and the netball winners were Kwazakhele High.
Two-time rugby winner Spandau teacher and coach Cornell George said his players had been hard at training in preparation for the event.
“We have won this event twice and this year we are hoping to win it for the third time,” he said.
“Our preparations for years have been a little challenging but we will make sure that we win again this year.
“What has contributed to our success in the previous years has been hard work, motivation and the privilege to play sport and to enjoy it.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Pages
Rugby
Sport
Sport