Ndzondelelo High win Mzwandile Mali tournament for fourth time

Ndzondelelo High School successfully defended their title in the Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Tournament at the weekend after beating Fort Beaufort's Thubalethu High School in the final.
The Gqebeha-based side secured their fourth consecutive crown after beating Thubalethu 30-13 in the final on Friday at a packed Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele.
Nzondelelo were also champions in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Bonzai finished third, while Uitenhage High School took fourth place.
Ndzondelelo pocketed R50,000 and runners-up Thubalethu took home R25,000. Each semifinalist earned themselves R10,000.
Coach Xolani Grootboom said he was thrilled with his team's success.
“I enjoyed the match; there was discipline from the players on both sides,” Grootboom said.
“The game was tough. Thubalethu came here for a win and you could see that they wanted to take the title back home to Fort Beaufort.
“However, we stood our ground and fought for Zwide. I am grateful to see that our supporters and parents from our community come out in numbers to support us.
“This year was a real struggle for us because we lost about 15 players from our first team as some matriculated last year.
“We had young players this year, compared to the big boys we had last year, but I am grateful that they took in the instructions well and did what they were told.”
Standard Bank Eastern Cape provincial head Unathi Maqalekane said, as the major sponsor, they were happy with the turnout of the event.
“As an institution like us what has been very critical to us is to give back to the communities that support us for several years,” Maqalekane said.
“I think the most important thing as Standard Bank is that we have started here in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.
“So when there is something we see that carries every expectation of a reason we should be involved, we will always bend over backwards to help.
“This was one of the priorities that we realised, that it's giving back to children, communities and townships who continue to support and back us.
“To see the turnout today of young children who are here cheering for their teams who are not roaming around the streets, it gives me goose bumps.”
He said Standard Bank's commitment was to continue to show the youth that banks were not just for putting money in and drawing money out, but that they could be part of your growth.
After the final, a 22-player squad from the tournament was announced that will be travelling to England through an invitation from the Sevenoaks Rugby Football Club.
