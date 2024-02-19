Bay duo claim Ultimate Quest crowns at 2024 Cycle Tour
Gqeberha duo Sidney Strydom and Kelsey van Schoor added another highlight to their growing list of achievements when they took home The Herald Cycle Tour Ultimate Quest titles on Sunday.
Coming off the back of some solid performances at The Herald Cycle Tour Mountain Bike event only a week ago, both put in another strong shift in The Herald Cycle Tour road race to claim the respective men’s and women’s Ultimate Quest crowns...
