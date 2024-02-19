×

George farmers fighting to prevent spread of African swine fever

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 19 February 2024

Since the confirmation of an African swine fever outbreak in George, small-scale farmers in the area have been doing everything in their power to prevent its spread.

The outbreak affecting pigs on small farms for the past week has already led to about 20 pigs dying in Thembalethu, according to ward councillor and farmer Eric Mdaka. ..

