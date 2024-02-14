×

Sport

LISTEN | Where to now for EP Rugby?

14 February 2024
Gerald Antonie
Image: GEORGE BYRON

EP Rugby’s new-look executive say they have buried the hatchet to make a fresh start in the resurrection of the troubled union.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Gerald Antonie, who was elected as acting president.

He says it is time for less talk and more action and outlines the importance of club and school rugby in their blueprint.

He also deals with how EP plans to resolve its VAT issue where a figure of R11m is being bandied about.

HeraldLIVE

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts    

