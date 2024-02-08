×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport Editors Choice

LISTEN | 'We beat Cape Verde playing bad, we lost to Nigeria playing good. That’s football' — Hugo Broos

08 February 2024
Thabo Tshabalala
Multimedia producer
Bafana Bafana goalkepeer and captain Ronwen Williams celebrates with coach Hugo Broos after their penalties Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal win against Cape Verde at Stade Charles Konan in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast on February 3.
Bafana Bafana goalkepeer and captain Ronwen Williams celebrates with coach Hugo Broos after their penalties Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal win against Cape Verde at Stade Charles Konan in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast on February 3.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he's proud of his players despite their defeat to Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinals. 

Bafana lost 4-2 to the Super Eagles in a penalty shoot-out. 

This was the first time since 2000 South Africa had reached the Afcon semifinals. 

Broos says Bafana Bafana defeated Cape Verde playing bad football and lost to Nigeria playing good football. 

“I’m proud of my players, it’s a defeat — we beat Cape Verde playing bad, we lost to Nigeria playing good. That’s football.”

He was briefing the media after the thrilling match on Wednesday evening. 

Listen here:

Bafana Bafana will now play in the playoff for third and fourth place on Saturday against the Democratic Republic of Congo. 

Nigeria will play host nation Ivory Coast in the final on Sunday. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'It is hard to accept,' - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Brood after Afcon penalty ...
Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?

Most Read