LISTEN | 'We beat Cape Verde playing bad, we lost to Nigeria playing good. That’s football' — Hugo Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he's proud of his players despite their defeat to Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinals.
Bafana lost 4-2 to the Super Eagles in a penalty shoot-out.
This was the first time since 2000 South Africa had reached the Afcon semifinals.
Broos says Bafana Bafana defeated Cape Verde playing bad football and lost to Nigeria playing good football.
“I’m proud of my players, it’s a defeat — we beat Cape Verde playing bad, we lost to Nigeria playing good. That’s football.”
He was briefing the media after the thrilling match on Wednesday evening.
Bafana Bafana will now play in the playoff for third and fourth place on Saturday against the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Nigeria will play host nation Ivory Coast in the final on Sunday.
