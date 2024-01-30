Local heroes excel at Passion for Speed

The 2024 circuit racing season got off to an absolute flier at the Passion for Speed Festival at Zwartkops Raceway this past weekend with over 300 drivers.
There were an array of classes ranging from SA 9 Hour and Springbok Series cars, Formula 1 legends from the 50s and 60s, Classic Pre 66’ Production Saloons, 4 classes of open-tops to the Dunlop Extreme Supercars, BMW M Performance Parts Series and Lotus Challenge Series.
The largest crowd of spectators seen at a race meeting in recent times were treated to two days of non-stop action including Robert Wolk doing some demonstration laps in a Jordan Formula 1 car.
The Gqeberha Scuderia Scribante Team of Aldo and Silvio Scribante got their season off to a solid start racing their magnificent Lamborghini Huracans in the Extreme Supercar Series with Silvio running in the GT3 class that is weight and power-restricted and Aldo opting to run in the unrestricted A+ class.
A win in race one and a second-place finish in race two saw Aldo on the top step of the podium in his class while a pair of second places for Silvio secured second place for him in the GT3 class.
Adding to the atmosphere of the brilliant weekend was that the Scribante brothers also got to share the track with their cousins Franco and Dino Scribante, a feat which they last enjoyed in 2019.
Scuderia Scribante team manager Byron Teengs had the following to say “Scuderia Scribante had a solid start to the racing season with our two Lamborghini Huracans running like clockwork.
The biggest challenge was the extremely hot weather which led to careful tyre management to prevent them from overheating.
Being an away race for the team, we are very happy with the results and are all looking forward to the rest of the busy season.”
For local Humansdorp businessman Rudolf de Vos, it was business as usual as he continued his unbeaten run of form by winning both of the Evapco Historic Saloon Car races as well as both of the International Race Supplies & Roofsure MHCC races to take home four wins for the weekend in his immaculately prepared V8 Chevrolet Firenza Can-Am.
The whole series moves to Cape Town this weekend where the action will no doubt be fast and furious around the confines of Killarney International Raceway.
HeraldLIVE
Local heroes excel at Passion for Speed
Image: Tony Alves
HeraldLIVE
