Sport

Middelburg junior player dies after game of street rugby

Premium
14 December 2023
George Byron
Rugby writer

Tributes have been pouring in following the tragic death of promising young rugby star Johnty Noorman who passed away after an injury he sustained while playing a game of street touch rugby in Middelburg in the Eastern Cape.

The popular nine-year-old rugby fanatic, who idolised Springbok hero Cheslin Kolbe, played flank for his school team, Ellen Olivier Primary, in Middelburg...

