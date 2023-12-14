Middelburg junior player dies after game of street rugby
Tributes have been pouring in following the tragic death of promising young rugby star Johnty Noorman who passed away after an injury he sustained while playing a game of street touch rugby in Middelburg in the Eastern Cape.
The popular nine-year-old rugby fanatic, who idolised Springbok hero Cheslin Kolbe, played flank for his school team, Ellen Olivier Primary, in Middelburg...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.