HeraldLIVE
Dirt oval holiday fun at PEOTR track
Image: Peter Henning
With all the club and regional championships having been decided and prize giving concluded, Port Elizabeth Oval Track Racing (PEOTR) will end their season with a Holiday Fun Race on Saturday evening at their track along Mission Road.
Classes that will be taking part are Rookies, 1600 Saloons, 1660 Modifieds, 2.1 Modifieds, Hot-Rods, Heavy Metals and V8 American Saloons.
There will be R10,000 prize money up for grabs in the 1660 Modified class and R3,000 in the Heavy Metal class thanks to BG Auto and Dasi Spares and R3,000 in the 1600 Saloons compliments of Triple L Plant Hire.
After having secured the Rookie class title, Reghardt Joubert will be stepping up into the 1600 Saloon class for the first time, joining rally drivers Deon Kretzmann and Eddie Banks in what is fast becoming a very competitive class.
The biggest class on the night will be the popular Heavy Metal class for classic type stock cars with another rally driver in the form of Keith Coleman making an appearance as well as regular clerk of the course Andries Olwagen swopping his flags and rule book for a steering wheel.
Spectators are in for an exciting evening with some fun initiatives being introduced on the night to spice things up.
Racing is scheduled to start at 6pm with entrance to the circuit set at R60 for adults, R40 for pensioners and R30 for children aged 6-12.
PEOTR Club Championship results:
Rookies: 1. Reghardt Joubert C133, 2. Quade de Lange C185, 3.Tyde Geddes C175
1600 Saloons: 1. Kelly Dowling C98, 2. Deon Kretzmann C515, 3. Ryno Fourie C 45
1660 Modifieds: 1. Tiaan Oliphant C611, 2. Charne Schuin C226, 3. Chanell van Tonder C173
2.1 Modifieds: 1. Neels Vermaak C64, 2. Tyler Mansfield C135, 3. Branden McPherson C143
Hot-rods: 1. Tyron van Tonder C94, 2. Kelly Dowling C9, 3. Johan Schoeman C93
Heavy Metals: 1. Bonita Kotze C71, 2. Gerhard Kotze C70, 3. Rayno Barnard C126
Regional Championship:
4th in Heavy Metal class – Bonita Kotze C71
2nd in Hot-rod class – Kelly Dowling C9
1st in Hot-rod class – Johan Schoeman C93
1st in 2.1 Modified class – Neels Vermaak C64
SA Championship:
3rd in 1660 class – Jaco Pitout C157
Driver of the year: Tiaan Oliphant C611.
HeraldLIVE
