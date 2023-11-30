Nelson Mandela Bay’s Van Vliet ready to tackle 1City Marathon
Nelson Mandela Bay road runner Kelly van Vliet is fit and ready to conquer the 1City Marathon, a race that she has missed out on for more than three years due to either injury or sickness.
Both the 42.2km marathon and the 21.1km, presented by Eastern Province Athletics in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, will start and finish at the Fairview Racecourse in Greenbushes on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.