×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Nelson Mandela Bay’s Van Vliet ready to tackle 1City Marathon

Premium
30 November 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay road runner Kelly van Vliet is fit and ready to conquer the 1City Marathon, a race that she has missed out on for more than three years due to either injury or sickness.

Both the 42.2km marathon and the 21.1km, presented by Eastern Province Athletics in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, will start and finish at the Fairview Racecourse in Greenbushes  on Saturday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...

Most Read