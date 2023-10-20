Bay Ironman world champion fuelled by loss of close friend
Howes digs deep into her soul to land title in Hawaii
Overwhelmed by emotions, Gqeberha Ironlady Michelle Howes described how her murdered friend Marolien Schmidt ran alongside her to cross the line and claim her third Ironman World Championship title in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, recently.
Competing in the 55-59 age category, Howes, formerly Enslin, outran her toughest competitors to claim her second age- group crown at the full distance Ironman World Championships last week in a time of 10 hours, 40 minutes and six seconds, adding to the full and half distance world titles she won in the 50-54 age category in 2018. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.