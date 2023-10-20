×

News

Central banks have vital role in helping business adjust to climate change

By Andisa Bonani - 20 October 2023

Central banks possess the capacity to play a pivotal role in advancing climate-related goals through the preservation of financial and price stability, the generation of analytical insights to inform policy decisions and the rectification of deficiencies in financial market data.

This is according to South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago during his keynote address at a public lecture hosted by Nelson Mandela University on Thursday night. ..

