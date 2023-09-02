Mental health has come under the spotlight before the third HollywoodBets Durban 10km race on Sunday after the death of prominent runner and Two Oceans champion Mbuleli Mathanga.
Mental health in the spotlight after death of Two Oceans champ Mathanga
Sports reporter
Image: MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE
Mental health has come under the spotlight before the third HollywoodBets Durban 10km race on Sunday after the death of prominent runner and Two Oceans champion Mbuleli Mathanga.
Mathanga was found dead in a house at Ndwedwe, north of Durban, in the early hours of Thursday, hanging by the laces of his running shoes.
Speaking before the Durban race, one of the favourites, Collen Mulaudzi, called on Athletics South Africa (ASA) to support athletes away from competition.
“We need to face reality and life before we go to athletics because there are many ups and downs,” said Mulaudzi, who is one of the elite men with Nkosikhona Mhlakwana, Nicholas Seoposengwe, Mathews Leeto and Kabelo Mulaudzi.
“Sometimes when I am up and doing well, everyone is happy with me — but when I am down and not doing well, the same people who were happy are all gone.
“When I am down financially, it affects us too much, but when I am OK it's another thing.
“It is time Athletics South Africa plays a role in counselling for athletes, whether you are doing good or not doing good in competition.
“They must give us the support in life the outside competition, because we face a lot of difficult things. If things are not going well on a personal level it is going to affect your athletics career.”
Mulaudzi remembered the days he shared with Mathanga over the years.
“I was sitting with the guys and we were crying. Someone like me and Matthews [Leeto], we spent almost the whole week with Mathanga at the 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Australia and we shared a lot of jokes.
“I called him Kangaroo and that name started while we were in Australia and those jokes are still with me. The guy is gone and the only thing we are trying to do is be professional.
“When you are a professional, things happen. So far we are trying to ignore what happened because we know it will affect us if we focus too much on it. We are trying not to focus on it but it is difficult.
“I believe Mathanga was going to run the first sub-27. It is hard to accept that Mathanga is gone, but I have to balance myself and act professionally.”
Focusing on the race, Mulaudzi said his preparations went well despite the disruption of what happened to Mathanga.
“I am more focused on the mileage than speed in this race. There are youngsters such as Nicholas [Seoposengwe] and Kabelo [Mulaudzi] and there are other athletes from my club such as Regan Makgwai and Leeto, those guys are in form for 2023.
“Beating them will not be easy, but I believe in myself because I am here to try my best and I am here to be one of the race contenders.”
Emerging Seopesengwe, 22, said he is looking to take advantage of the flat course to push for a faster time.
“Here in Durban it's always fast because the course is flat, so I am hoping for a personal best or even break the 28-minutes mark. The plan is to stick around the guys and keep momentum.
“I am in good shape, if weather conditions are good I will go for it.”
